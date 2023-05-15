Rigged? Fans Slam 'American Idol' For Cutting NJ's Wé Ani From Top 3

Wé Ani, a Paterson native, was sent home on the singing competition show on Sunday, May 14, despite many fans believing her to be the favorite to win. Ani was hoping to be one of the three final contestants ahead of next week's season finale, especially after acclaimed performances of "The Climb" and "The Unknown."

This is not Ani's first brush with singing competitions. She previously finished in the top 3 on "The Voice."

