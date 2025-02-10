Ridgewood's Most Expensive Listing Could Also Be Its Most Exclusive (Photos)

Located at 210 Heights Road, the 9,600-square-foot smart house was completed in 2019 after the current owners spent two years searching for the perfect lot before meticulously designing every inch of the property, listing agent Christina L. Gibbons of Christie's International Real Estate Group-Ridgewood said.

"Every detail in this home was custom-built," Gibbons said. "From the cabinetry to the layout, the owners had a vision for complete privacy and seamless indoor-outdoor living, and they brought it to life."

Set on architecturally landscaped grounds, the property features plantings that create a private oasis, complete with a gunite pool, covered patio, fireplace, and dining area.

Inside, the home exudes both traditional Ridgewood charm and contemporary elegance, Gibbons noted. The stucco-clad exterior and classic Tudor-inspired accents blend with Ridgewood’s historic aesthetic, while large French doors and expansive windows flood the interior with natural light.

"The owners wanted a home where they could bring outside features in," Gibbons added. "With French doors off the office and family room leading to the covered porch, they can keep them open during nice weather to create a natural flow between the spaces."

The grand living room opens to the outdoor space through sliding glass doors, while a lavish lounge with a bar makes entertaining a breeze.

The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, boasting high-end appliances, three refrigerators, an oversized center island, and a butler’s pantry.

The estate includes two private offices, and the primary suite features a private balcony, spa-like bath, and intricate ceiling details. Downstairs, the 2,983-square-foot finished basement is an attraction of its own, complete with a custom-designed, old-school-style gym.

The entire property is a fully integrated smart home, with heating, air conditioning, lighting, sound system, exterior features, and even the sprinkler system controlled remotely from a smartphone.

