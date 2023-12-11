Ridgewood Kitchen Blaze Doused

Ridgewood firefighters quickly doused a blaze that ignited Monday afternoon in the kitchen of a single-family home on Liberty Street, causing considerable fire, smoke and water damage.

Although no injuries were reported in the two-alarm Dec. 11 fire, an initial unconfirmed report emerged of a possibly missing dog.

Ridgewood police and Emergency Services personnel also responded, along with firefighters from Glen Rock, Ho-Ho-Kus, Midland Park, Paramus and Waldwick and the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

