Ridgefield Park Trucker Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen, Two Other Victims: Bergen Prosecutor

Humberto Duenas, 61, who owns and operates Duenas Trucking from his Paulison Avenue home off Webster Street, was arrested following an investigation by Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Special Victims Unit.

Investigators found that Duenas “sexually assaulted the victims at multiple locations,” Musella said.

Duenas is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault on a victim who was “helpless or incapacitated,” as well as sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of child endangerment.

He remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Friday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

