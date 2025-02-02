Overcast 27°

SHARE

Ridgefield Park Officer Steven Fernandez Dies In Snowmobile Accident, Family Says

The Ridgefield Park Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Steven Fernandez

Officer Steven Fernandez

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Park Police Department
Officer Steven Fernandez

Officer Steven Fernandez

 Photo Credit: Ridgefield Park PD
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Officer Steven Fernandez died in a snowmobile accident in Vermont over the weekend, his family announced on Facebook.

A Ridgefield Park native, Fernandez joined the police department in 2015, having also volunteered with the ambulance corps and with the village fire department. In 2023, Fernandez was appointed the department's LGBTQ+ liaison.

"As the department’s first openly gay male police officer, I hope that I can help strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community," he said in 2023. "I’m fortunate to work for a department where my fellow officers and administration have been nothing but supportive. I look forward to working with the community and my fellow officers to continue to bridge the gap.”

Prior to joining the department, Fernandez worked as a registered nurse at Hackensack Meridian University Medical Center. 

The RPPD's PBA remembered Fernandez as "a beacon of kindness, laughter, and unwavering support. Steve’s passion for his work and his ability to uplift those around him will be deeply missed."

This is a developing news story.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE