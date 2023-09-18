Ridgefield Man Shot In Hawthorne, Local Resident Charged

The victim was treated at the scene and didn’t require further medical treatment following the 10:37 p.m. shooting on Wagner Place near Midland Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 16, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Hawthorne Police Chief James W. Knepper said.

Angel Alberto, 34, of Hawthorne, surrendered to Hawthorne police on Sunday, they said.

Alberto, formerly of Paterson, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court. He's charged with aggravated assault and illegal weapons counts, Valdes and Knepper said.

They didn't disclose a suspected motive or identify the type of gun that was used.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.