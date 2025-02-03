Richard Gere 'Happier Than Ever' After Ditching $10.75M Mansion For Spain: Report

The "Pretty Woman" star and his wife, Alejandra Silva, sold their New Canaan mansion in October for $10.75 million before moving abroad. Gere found a buyer for his $28 million Pound Ridge, NY mansion in 2022, MansionGlobal reports.

"The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum," the 75-year-old told Elle España. "We are happier than ever. She is, because she is home, and I am because, if she is happy, I am happy."

Gere's 32-acre New Canaan, CT property once also owned by Paul Simon sold on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 for $10.75 million, according to the town's property records.

Gere told Fox News Digital that he had lived in the New York area since he was 21 and felt it was time for a change. He also wanted his children to be immersed in their mother's culture.

"New York gets in your blood. It's very hard to remove that," he said. "... But I love Spain too. I love Madrid. It's time for my wife to be around her family, friends, and culture, and it’s good for our kids, too."

Gere and Silva, 41, married in 2018 and have two young children.

In April, the "An Officer and a Gentleman" star said his wife had uprooted her life and moved to the US to live with him, and he wanted to return the kindness.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," Gere told Vanity Fair España. "She was very generous in spending six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I spend at least another six living in hers."

