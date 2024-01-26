Ricardo The NJ Transit Bull On The Mend After Battling Deadly Infection

Skylands Animal Sanctuary in Wantage said on Facebook they discovered Ricardo had road rash on his leg when they rescued him after his trip on the tracks. He was taken to a veterinarian, who provided him with antibiotics and necessary vaccinations, they said.

On Christmas Eve, the sanctuary said it discovered Ricardo's wound had become inflamed and he was driven three hours to an animal hospital in upstate New York for further treatment for his infection.

"He is at the best large animal hospital on the planet," the sanctuary said. "He continues to get the wound cleaned and receive the medicine he needs. He is doing better and the infection seems to be less and less."

While Ricardo does not have a discharge date, he is continuing to do well, as they wait for the wound to fully close, the sanctuary said.

The Texas longhorn steer delayed trains for 45 minutes on Thursday, Dec. 14, when he decided to check out Newark Penn Station. After he was rescued, New Jersey Transit announced it was selling Ricardo stuffed animals, with a portion of the proceeds going to support his care. Due to high demand, NJ Transit quickly sold out of Ricardos.

It is unknown what led Ricardo to become a commuter in the first place.

