RFK Assassination Files Released By CIA, Including Killer's Chilling Handwritten Notes

This release on Thursday, June 12, totaling 1,450 pages of previously unseen material, marks a significant step in fulfilling President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, which mandated the disclosure of all records tied to the tragic 1968 assassination.

The 42-year-old Kennedy was shot June 5, 1968, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles moments after giving a victory speech following the California Democratic presidential primary. Kennedy died the following day.

The files include a psychological profile of assassin Sirhan Sirhan, including some of the then 24-year-old Palestinian-born Jordanian citizen's chilling handwritten notes that stated “Kennedy must fall” and “tonight, tonight.”

The newly unveiled documents, now accessible online at cia.gov and archives.gov/rfk, provide fresh insights into Kennedy’s interactions with the CIA.

Notably, the records reveal for the first time that Kennedy shared his experiences from a trip to the former Soviet Union with the agency.

This release complements thousands of pages previously made public earlier this year regarding the assassination of his brother, President John F. Kennedy.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., RFK's son, commended the move, calling it “a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government."

With this release, the total number of CIA documents declassified on the RFK assassination now exceeds 200, amounting to nearly 5,000 pages.

Click here to view the files on the CIA website.

