Retired State Trooper Suffered Medical Episode Before Route 287 Crash: Family, Police

Hanrahan, 61, was heading north near milepost 31.4 in Harding Township around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, when he ran off the road to the left and struck a metal guardrail, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

Hanrahan was rushed to a hospital, where he later died, Marchan said. Hanrahan's son, Kevin, said he had suffered a medical episode.

The lifelong Hawthorne resident had been living part-time in Florida, but started his career in law enforcement with the mounted unit in the Passaic County Park Police Department.

What followed were 32 distinguished years with the NJSP, including command of the Marine Services Bureau prior to his retirement.

A funeral procession is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, from the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne to an 11 a.m. funeral mass at St. Anthony’s R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne. Cremation will be private.

Visiting hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at Browning-Forshay.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.