Response To Threats Call Turns Up Loaded, Stolen Gun Under Suspect's Pillow: Ridgefield PD

Jermelle McNeill, 45, was arrested after Ridgefield Police Officer Theo Abdallah found the Glock 19 -- which had been reported stolen -- before dawn on Sunday, May 21, Lt. Bruno Carbone said.

Abdallah had responded to the Bernard Place home along with Sgt. Leo Yim and Officers Ali Huda and Danilo Barquin on a call of a dispute involving an armed threat around 4:30 a.m., the lieutenant said.

McNeil remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. He's charged with making terroristic threats, receiving stolen property and weapons offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.