Responders Search For Man Struck, Killed By Bergen Line Train

Police and firefighters from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn and Saddle Brook intensely scoured a swath of territory through their towns after the victim was struck by an out-of-service train headed east on the Bergen County Line shortly before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

They found the body near the corner of East 55th Street and 17th Avenue just past the Broadway station in Fair Lawn shortly after 8 p.m., they said.

He was essentially unidentifiable.

NJ TRANSIT reported no injuries to the crew.

Service on the Bergen County Line was temporarily suspended in both directions between Plauderville and Ridgewood, the company said, while adding that its police were leading an investigation.

