Respiratory Illnesses Rising Dramatically In These States: Brand-New Map

The CDC reported on Monday, Jan. 13 that the nation is experiencing high levels of acute respiratory illnesses, with young children and older adults particularly affected.

COVID-19 activity has increased in most areas, fueled by rising emergency department visits, elevated lab test positivity, and high levels of virus detected in wastewater.

Influenza remains widespread, while RSV activity is very high, especially among young children, who face the highest hospitalization rates for the virus.

Wastewater data also reflects elevated levels of all three viruses, indicating a significant number of infections, even among those who may not yet show symptoms.

Key Highlights:

COVID-19: Rising in most areas, with older adults and young children experiencing the highest rates of hospitalizations.

Flu: Elevated across the country, posing risks for both children and adults.

RSV: Very high in many regions, particularly impacting young children and some older adults.

The CDC emphasizes that vaccination remains a critical tool in combating these respiratory viruses.

Despite these efforts, vaccination rates remain low among both children and adults, leaving many without critical protection as respiratory illnesses rise.

The CDC anticipates that this year’s fall and winter virus season could see hospitalization levels similar to or lower than last year, but still much higher than pre-COVID years.

For a localized view of respiratory illness activity in your area, including county-specific data on COVID-19, flu, and RSV, visit the CDC’s interactive community snapshot tool: View Local Data.

