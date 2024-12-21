Residents Reflect On Life, Legacy Of Bound Brook Police Chief Who Died Of Cancer

Chief Colombaroni passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the department announced Friday, Dec. 20. He was 62 years old.

A true embodiment of duty and integrity, Colombaroni began his career in 1983 as a dispatcher before attending the Municipal Police Academy in Sea Girt. That same year, he officially joined the Bound Brook Police Department as a patrolman. His unwavering commitment to justice and the community propelled him through the ranks, earning him a promotion to sergeant in 1998, lieutenant in 2015, and ultimately, chief of police in April 2023.

Chief Colombaroni's contributions extended beyond law enforcement. He was a proud member of the Bound Brook Fire Department for 42 years, serving as its chief from 1999 to 2000. His dual dedication to public safety exemplified his selflessness and steadfast commitment to the well-being of his neighbors.

Residents shared stories and memories of Colombaroni dating back decades on the department's Facebook post:

"I’m so sorry to hear of Chief Colombaroni’s passing. I have very fond memories of when he taught my DARE class in the 6th grade, and he was a well respected colleague of my father’s in the many years they served together on the Bound Brook Police force," one person wrote.

"It was an honor and privilege to work with Rick at BBPD," another added. "Besides all the great conversations, I will never forget the ride along he once gave me around town which he showed me what a great Police Officer he truly was. Rest in Peace."

“Chief Colombaroni’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched, the lessons he taught, and the example he set,” his department concluded. “He will forever be remembered as a man of honor, a mentor, and a true hero.

"Rest in peace, Chief. Your service and commitment to the Borough of Bound Brook will never be forgotten."

