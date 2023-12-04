Resident Tackles Drunk Driver From NY Who Bailed After Sedan Slams Into Clifton Home

The driver -- a 37-year-old man from Yonkers, NY -- ran following the loud crash on Hazel Street off Madeline Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

A resident chased him down and held onto him, however, Anderson said.

Clifton police and firefighters converged on the scene along with Passaic County sheriff officers.

A sheriff's officer found the driver, Anthony Deleon, being detained by the area resident on West Seventh Street, the lieutenant said.

Deleon was obviously drunk, he said. He'd also sustained some facial injuries.

Police took Deleon into custody and impounded his smashed-up 2005 Acura TSX.

They sent him to a local hospital, where he refused to allow blood to be drawn for its alcohol content after detectives had obtained a search warrant, Anderson said.

The home sustained significant damage to an exterior wall, as well as to the foundation, the lieutenant said. The Clifton Building Department was inspecting it, he said. None of the residents was injured, Anderson added.

Deleon was charged with DWI, obstruction and contempt and was issued several motor vehicle summonses before being released under John's Law.

