Resident Killed In Overnight Pequannock House Fire, Prosecutor Says

Emergency crews responded to Lyman Avenue around 2 a.m. for a report of a working house fire, according to Prosecutor’s Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab.

Two residents were able to escape, but one remained unaccounted for and was believed to still be inside the home, Knab said. One of the occupants was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Once the fire was contained, firefighters entered the bedrooms and found the missing resident deceased, Knab said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes and Major Crimes Units, as well as the Pequannock Police Department, according to Knab.

