Rescuers Lift Flipped Car Off Trapped Victim In Crash Near Lincoln Tunnel: Responders

Emergency crews sprang into action early Saturday morning, Jan. 4 to rescue a driver trapped in a rollover crash on Route 495 west near the Lincoln Tunnel in Hudson County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Tunnel & Bridge Agents - TWU Local 1400
Cecilia Levine
The New Jersey Emergency Garage was dispatched at 4:11 a.m. on to the scene of the crash, where reports indicated a possible entrapment,  Tunnel & Bridge Agents, Transport Workers Union Local 1400 said. Responders began stabilizing the vehicle and used airbags to lift it off the trapped individual.

Crews from North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue arrived shortly after to assist, deploying additional airbags to complete the lift. The driver was successfully freed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital by EMS, responders said.

The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately disclosed, and no further details were available at the time of reporting.

