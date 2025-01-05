Rescuers Lift Flipped Car Off Trapped Victim In Crash Near Lincoln Tunnel: Responders

The New Jersey Emergency Garage was dispatched at 4:11 a.m. on to the scene of the crash, where reports indicated a possible entrapment, Tunnel & Bridge Agents, Transport Workers Union Local 1400 said. Responders began stabilizing the vehicle and used airbags to lift it off the trapped individual.

Crews from North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue arrived shortly after to assist, deploying additional airbags to complete the lift. The driver was successfully freed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital by EMS, responders said.

The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately disclosed, and no further details were available at the time of reporting.

