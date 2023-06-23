Republican NJ Gov. Candidate Jack Ciattarelli Splits With Wife Spotted At Another GOP Event

Ciattrelli, who unsuccessfully ran for governor on the Republican ticket in 2021 and said he is running again in 2025, announced in a public statement published in several news outlets that the couple separated earlier this year. They have been married since 1995.

Ciattrelli did not respond to Daily Voice's request for comment placed via email Thursday, June 22.

The news comes amid speculation running wild on social media, especially after Melinda was spotted at an event for Bill Spadea, a possible candidate for governor on the Republican ticket.

“I am very proud of the job we did raising our four adult children who are all very successful and whom we both love very much,” he said.

“While there are those who will seek to exploit this news for their own political gain — some going so far as to spread the ugliest of rumors, all of which are untrue — that says more about them than anyone else. I will continue to treat this for what it is, a personal and private family matter.”

