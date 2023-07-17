Update: Report Of Child Car Seat Thrown Into Passaic River Unfounded, Massive Search Ends

Paterson and Fair Lawn police obtained area security footage that deemed the report unfounded and prompted them to end the search around noontime.

Although authorities had no immediate visual corroboration, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said, "we treated it as if it was the worst-case scenario until could conclude otherwise.

"Once we were notified that the report was not accurate, we broke down the operation," the chief said.

Paterson police received a call around 10:30 a.m. July 17 from someone claiming to have witnessed the incident about an hour and a half earlier, responders said.

The caller reported seeing a woman pull to the side of the road off Second Avenue and McLean Boulevard (Route 20) near the Fair Lawn Avenue bridge on the Paterson side and walk down to the riverbank carrying a car seat, responders said.

She returned without it, the person said.

No one reported seeing anything thrown from the bridge, sources with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.

An empty car seat reportedly was found along the way, but there was no way of immediately connecting it to the call.

Several boats with dive teams were launched, along with a pair of drones. K-9 units also responded to scour the riverbank, along with firefighters and other responders who walked it on both sides.

Various responders came from Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn, Hawthorne, Lyndhurst, Mahwah, Oradell, Paterson, Wallington and Wyckoff. Mutual aid was provided by fire companies from Hawthorne, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook.

There were two main command posts -- one at Marina Park off River Drive in Elmwood Park and the other at the Memorial Middle School in Fair Lawn.

