Repeat Offender Released From Jail Caught Stealing In Teaneck Again: Police

It was nothing new for them – or for Beretay, who’s been busted dozens of times in his adult life, although never for anything significant enough to put him away for very long.

Beretay, 40, had served several months in the Bergen County Jail for a previous incident when he was released on Nov. 1.

Three days later, he was back behind bars.

Beretay was caught on Saturday trying to hide a $600 bicycle stolen from a Cedar Lane home in an Oakdene resident’s backyard, Teaneck Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

He also stashed a suitcase filled with 50 Red Bulls and a bag stuffed with several Roku streaming sticks, the chief said.

Beretay -- whose last known address is in the Murray Hill section of Manhattan -- spent two days in the county jail before a judge in Hackensack released him on Monday, Nov. 6.

Late Tuesday morning, a Copley Avenue resident called Teaneck police after seeing Beretay riding a bicycle in her backyard, the chief said.

Officers were searching the neighborhood when another call came in of someone bike-riding through backyards on Hilldale Avenue headed toward Beach Street, he said.

Officers James Zwerling and Dominique Sanchez spotted Beretay on Oakdene Avenue, but he ducked away and out of sight, leaving the stolen $800 bicycle behind, McGurr said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit and Bogota police joined a search.

Soon after, Teaneck Officer Michael Chaloub nabbed Beretay without incident on Woodbine Street, the chief said.

Beretay was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, then sent to the county jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Beretay was still there Wednesday night, although area law enforcers openly wondered for how long – or, rather, little – that would be.

