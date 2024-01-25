Repeat Offender Caught Shoplifting Assaults Store Employee, Breaks Glass Door: Lyndhurst PD

Daniel Soto punched and then spit on an employee of a Riverside Avenue store who confronted him on Sunday, Jan. 21, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

Soto then fled the store, grabbed a rock and threw it through the store's glass door, the lieutenant said.

Thanks to a description obtained by Officer Michael Carrino, Soto was seized by Lt. Richard Holicki and Officer Anthony Morreale a short time later, he said.

Soto -- who formerly lived in Lyndhurst -- was carrying an eight-inch knife, Auteri said.

Police charged him with robbery, criminal mischief and unlawful weapons possession, then sent Soto to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Lyndhurst detectives arrested Soto and a female companion in mid-November of last year after they said they caught them burglarizing a local home.

SEE: GOTCHA! Lyndhurst Detectives Crash Home Burglary, Nab Local Couple

