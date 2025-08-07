Repeat Jobless Claims Hit Four-Year High Amid Weak July Jobs Report

Continued unemployment claims topped 1.97 million during the week ending on Saturday, July 26, the Department of Labor said on Thursday, Aug. 7. That's the most since early November 2021, when the insured unemployment level reached 2.04 million.

Repeat claims rose by 38,000 from the previous week. The DOL data signals that more jobseekers are struggling to find work and remain on unemployment.

In the Northeast, several states are seeing higher jobless rates.

New Jersey's insured unemployment rate is now 2.8%, the highest in the country. Massachusetts and Washington, DC, are both at 2.1%, while Pennsylvania and Connecticut follow closely at 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

Virginia saw one of the steepest weekly jumps in continued claims, rising by more than 1,700 to 23,169. Connecticut's insured unemployment level experienced an increase of nearly 1,000 to 31,095, while Maryland's continuing claims rose by more than 400 to 30,125.

Although the national insured unemployment rate remains steady at 1.3%, experts warn that the trend is concerning, according to Yahoo Finance.

"The rise in continued claims since April — a sign that unemployed persons are finding it tough to find new jobs — makes even more sense after the sharp downward revisions to job growth in May and June," Oxford Economics lead economist Nancy Vanden Houten wrote.

The latest report also showed 226,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims in the week ending on Saturday, Aug. 2, up 7,000 from the prior week. The four-week average is hovering around 220,750.

The DOL data follows a rocky July jobs report showing the US economy added just 73,000 jobs. Markets especially stumbled after the report showed earlier estimates for May and June were revised down by a combined 258,000 positions.

President Donald Trump lashed out at the revisions, immediately firing Bureau of Labor Statistics head Erika McEntarfer. Without evidence, Trump accused McEntarfer of publishing "rigged" data, claiming the report was intentionally made to make him and Republicans "look bad."

The DOL's unemployment report came on the same day Trump's latest round of sweeping tariffs took effect for imports from dozens of countries. Economists expect his duties will further raise prices for many consumer goods.

Brazil and India face the highest tariff rate at 50%, according to a list compiled by CNBC.

