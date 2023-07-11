Repeat Hackensack Offender Captured After Pulling Knife On Garfield Resident: Police

Elijah I. Fulgham, 24, was also wanted on a December 2021 warrant out of Teaneck, records show.

Officers who responded to a report of a dispute possibly involving a handgun in the area of Palisade Avenue and Sampson Street spoke with the victim, Garfield Police Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

He told them that Fulgham "knocked on his apartment door and threatened him with a knife," Pozo said.

The issue between them was immediately clear.

Fulgham tipped away before the victim began chasing him down the street on foot, the captain said.

A neighbor directed the responding officers to a backyard where they found Fulgham hiding in a bush, Pozo said.

He had a brass knuckle knife tucked into his waistband, the captain said.

No handguns were found or reported seen, he added.

Fulgham was charged with illegal weapons possession and defiant trespassing and was sent to the Bergen County Jail, only to have a judge release him a short time later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.