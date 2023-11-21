Repeat Embezzler Absconds To Germany With Bergen Realtor’s $600,000

Detectives in Closter were closing in on Klaus Brueggemeier, 57, of Demarest, when he absconded to Frankfurt and became a wanted man, Closter Police Capt. Vincent Aiello said on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Brueggemeier made headlines in 2009, when authorities charged him with embezzling $1.7 million from a high-end porcelain and glass company in Carlstadt.

SEE: Company chief skims $1.7 million to buy himself the good life, authorities charge

This time, Aiello said, Brueggemeier screwed over Samuel Boyarsky, whose commercial real-estate and property management firm in Closter hired him as a bookkeeper in early 2020.

Brueggemeier did this by “manipulating the accounting books and writing himself personal checks from multiple different accounts,” the captain said.

Soon as Brueggemeier got wind that Closter police wanted him for embezzlement, Aiello said, he high-tailed it out of town and became a fugitive.

ANYONE who might have information about Brueggemeier’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Closter Detective Bureau: (201) 768-7144. All calls will be kept confidential.

