Rep. Donald Norcross Faints During Gov. Murphy's Speech; Dehydration Blamed

The scary incident happened Friday, Sept. 1, at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Peter J. McGuire memorial in Pennsauken — Norcross' 1st Congressional District.

As Gov. Phil Murphy was speaking, he cut his remarks short and left the podium. Murphy could be heard saying "You okay?" and "Do we have a doctor anywhere here?" according to 6ABC News.

Murphy joined a small crowd of people surrounding Norcross, who looked visibly pale, ABC said. Norcross then suddenly fell to the ground. He walked off under his own power a short time later.

In a statement, his office said Norcross experienced dehydration-related symptoms after returning from a trip to Japan late Thursday, Aug. 31.

"The Congressman quickly recovered thanks to the quick action of first responders and attendees," his office said on Twitter.

Norcross was being treated at a local hospital, and "looks forward to a speedy recovery," his office said.

