Renovated Montclair Mansion With Ties To Fed Reserve Chair, WWI Memorial Listed At $3.5M

Located at 509 Park St., this turn-key residence offers over 9,000 square feet of luxurious living space across four levels, with 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 2 half baths.

Listed by Saritte Harel and Lauren Schraeder of The Saritte Harel Team, the property sits on 1.09 acres of lush, landscaped grounds complete with a heated Gunite pool and multiple garages.

The home seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities. Features include:

A sun-filled living room with crown molding and a contemporary light fixture.

A formal dining room boasting a striking black-and-white wood-burning fireplace and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

A gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, an expansive quartz center island, and custom white cabinetry.

A serene primary suite with a wood-burning fireplace, a separate sitting room/office, and a spa-like bath featuring intricate marble-tiled floors and a soaking tub.

The second floor houses three spacious bedrooms, while the third floor includes two more bedrooms and a bonus room with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. A fully finished lower level features multiple recreation areas, a maid’s quarters, and a greenhouse. Designer finishes by Adriana Smyth Interiors, new hardwood floors, and central air throughout add to the home's allure.

The home at 509 Park is steeped in history, according to the Montclair History Center. The organization's website says they were contacted by World War I researcher Erik Burro in 2017 to investigate a forgotten memorial tied to 509 Park Street, which is formerly part of Applegate Farm.

Commissioned by the property’s late 19th and early 20th-century owner Julian Tinkham, the memorial honored his son Edward, who died of illness in 1919 shortly after the war’s end, the MHC says.

Designed by renowned sculptor Alexander Stirling Calder, the work depicted soldiers from America, England, France, and Italy holding a bowl inscribed with “The Covenant of the League of Nations.” The fountain stood in the garden for decades before disappearing in the 1950s, possibly during renovations at Mountainside Hospital, the MHC website reads.

The home's most recent owners have no trace of the statue beyond a scrapbook documenting its history, which they generously shared for digitization.

A blog titled Roads to the Great War notes that Tinkham was an advocate for the League of Nations and global peace, and used the home as a hub for meetings and lectures. He even transformed the 1.7-acre property into a public "Peace Garden" from 1924 to 1926. Protests, lawsuits, and zoning violations from neighbors led to the garden’s eventual closure, the website says.

Situated just 1.1 miles from the Montclair Heights train station, the home offers easy access to schools, including Northeast Elementary and Buzz Aldrin Middle School.

This meticulously renovated estate combines elegance, modernity, and convenience in one of Montclair’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Click here for the complete listing of 509 Park St., Montclair by the Saritte Harel Team.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.