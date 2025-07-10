Mugshot: Elmwood Park Religious Instructor Sexually Touched 14-Year-Old, Officials Say

Haitham Altartir is accused of touching an intimate part of the child during religious instruction on May 14, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in Totowa, following an investigation.

Altartir is charged with:

One count of Endangering the Welfare of Children (2C:24-4a(1)), a second-degree offense

One count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact (2C:14-3A), a third-degree offense

He appeared before Judge Abdelmage Abdelhadi on the day of his arrest and was released on pretrial monitoring, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with further information about this case or other potential incidents involving Altartir is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

