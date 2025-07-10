A Few Clouds 83°

Mugshot: Elmwood Park Religious Instructor Sexually Touched 14-Year-Old, Officials Say

A 62-year-old "religious instructor" from Elmwood Park was arrested Thursday, July 10, and charged with sexually touching a 14-year-old child during a lesson in Paterson, authorities said.

Haitham Altartir

Photo Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office
Haitham Altartir is accused of touching an intimate part of the child during religious instruction on May 14, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

He was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Thursday, at the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office in Totowa, following an investigation.

Altartir is charged with:

  • One count of Endangering the Welfare of Children (2C:24-4a(1)), a second-degree offense
  • One count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact (2C:14-3A), a third-degree offense

He appeared before Judge Abdelmage Abdelhadi on the day of his arrest and was released on pretrial monitoring, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with further information about this case or other potential incidents involving Altartir is urged to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

