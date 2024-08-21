Relentless Flirting Prompted Mom To Stab Co-Worker At Bergen County Restaurant: Attorney

With help from Spanish to English interpreters, Bergen County Criminal Judge Susan J. Steele granted Juana Galvez Genaro release on pretrial monitoring level 3 Wednesday morning, Aug. 21.

The hearing shed light on the situation that unfolded on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Aaron Miller, the attorney representing Galvez Genaro said that the victim, a 43-year-old man who worked with her at Heights Bar & Grill in Hasbrouck Heights, had been "flirting with or making advances" toward her.

The victim had been behind Galvez Genaro, making a grinding motion toward her back, Miller said.

That's when Galvez Genaro grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man in the chest, Miller said, noting the stabbing was not "just an allegation of an unprovoked random act of violence."

Miller told Judge Steele that his client has two children, ages 5 and 7, who have been in the care of her parents in Mexico since 2023, when she moved to the United States to help provide financially for her children. Since moving to Passaic, Galvez Genaro had a baby, who was 10 months as of press time.

Galvez Genaro, who had been breastfeeding the child up until her incarceration, left the baby in the care of her aunt, her attorney said.

Miller recommended a PML 1, but Steele granted a PML 3, based on an updated public safety assessment, she said.

"Certainly, these charges are very serious," the judge said in court. "However, it does appear from the record they were somewhat provoked by the victim."

The PML 3 requires Galvez Genaro to appear for all scheduled court proceedings, and notify pretrial services of any change to her contact information or address. Galvez Genaro is not to commit any offenses during the period of release and is to avoid all contact with the victim, and her co-workers at Heights Bar & Grill, from which she was terminated, Steele said.

She also must report to pretrial services weekly and refrain from possessing a weapon, or ingesting any drugs or alcohol without a prescription from a doctor.

Galvez Genaro was read her appeal rights and released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.