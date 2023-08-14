Registered Offender From Lodi, 51, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Teens

Corey Hipscher, a 51-year-old delivery driver, sexually assaulted the under-16-year-old victims "on multiple occasions in Lodi," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hipscher was familiar to law enforcement.

Criminal records show that he was convicted in Florida of false imprisonment and sexual battery of his then-girlfriend in 2002. This put him into the state's sex offender registry, which included a requirement that he stay away from children.

Jurors in separate trials found Hipscher not guilty of fondling two sisters -- ages 7 and 9 -- and, before that, a 10-year-old girl, all while working at a water park in 2009.

However, a judge in Florida sentenced Hipscher to 15 years in prison in 2012 after finding that the evidence in both cases met the standard for a probation violation from the 2002 case.

Hipscher was released in 2018 and moved to Bogota, records in Florida show.

Members of Musella's Special Victims Unit arrested Hipscher last Thursday, Aug. 10, after Lodi police alerted them to the allegations, the prosecutor said.

Hipscher, who's engaged, is charged with two counts each of aggravated sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 16 years old, aggravated criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

He remains held in the Bergen County Jail.

