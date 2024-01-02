'Redemption:' No Happy Ending For NJ Gentlemen's Club Hit By Car On New Year's

Just before midnight on New Year's Eve, a sedan crashed into Obsessions Gentlemen's Club in Hampton, the Hampton Fire Department said. The gentlemen's club suffered minor damage and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The club seemed to take the crash in stride, posting on Instagram they were hosting a New Year's Eve do-over party on Monday, Jan. 1, serving champagne at midnight again.

"If you was inside last night, this is your redemption," the club wrote.

Hampton Fire Company Station 13 said it was their 136th and final call of 2023.

