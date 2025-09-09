Red Paint Smeared Across Jewish History Museum In PA Sparks Hate Crime Charges For NJ Man

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Leroy Hayes of Woodbury, NJ, surrendered to Central Detectives on Monday, Sept. 8, police said.

He has been charged with Ethnic Intimidation, Criminal Mischief, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime (PIC).

The first attack happened on Monday, Aug. 18 around 4:43 a.m., when surveillance cameras captured a vandal spray-painting red markings on the museum’s exterior and grounds. Just a week later, on Aug. 25, museum management reported new graffiti defacing the historic building.

The Weitzman Museum, located in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic district, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating American Jewish history. The case is being investigated as a hate crime, police confirmed.

