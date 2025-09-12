Red Lobster Replaces Endless Shrimp With New Deal After Emerging From Bankruptcy

The seafood restaurant chain has introduced Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp. The limited-time deal features Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Shrimp Linguini Alfredo, and Popcorn Shrimp for $15.99.

The new promo comes nearly a year after Red Lobster emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"Since stepping into this role, I've gotten questions about Endless Shrimp," said CEO Damola Adamolekun. "'Is it coming back?' 'What really happened with the promotion?' 'How much shrimp is too much shrimp?' And it's time we officially turn the tides."

The change marks a major shift from the promotion that helped sink the company.

Bankruptcy filings revealed that adding Endless Shrimp as a permanent $20 menu item cost Red Lobster $11 million, USA Today reported. Former CEO Jonathan Tibus said the company was left with "burdensome supply obligations" tied to its seafood supplier Thai Union.

Court documents also showed a 30% drop in guests since 2019, mounting debt, and frequently changing CEOs. The issues led to the May 2024 bankruptcy filing, which was resolved about four months later with $60 million in new funding.

Adamolekun, who took over after Red Lobster emerged from bankruptcy, said the chain is ready to unleash a new strategy for its more than 500 North American restaurants.

"We're starting a new chapter here at Red Lobster, one that's smarter, more sustainable, and still packed with the unbeatable value and delicious flavors our guests have come to expect," he said. "Ultimate SpendLESS Shrimp is a celebration and I'm looking forward to our diners enjoying great shrimp dishes this season for a great price. It may not be endless, but you'll definitely spend less."

Red Lobster is also permanently adding its popular Seafood Boils to the menu and introducing a fall cocktail lineup.

