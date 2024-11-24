Record 8.7M Thanksgiving Travelers Expected At Port Authority Crossings: What You Need To Know

Travelers should expect heavy traffic, longer wait times, and parking challenges, the agency announced on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Approximately 3.2 million passengers are expected to travel through John F. Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International, LaGuardia, and New York Stewart International airports—an increase of 2% from last year’s record volume.

To accommodate the anticipated 5.5 million vehicles expected to use bridges and tunnels, all non-emergency roadwork will be suspended from 5 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, to 5 a.m. Monday, December 2. PATH trains will operate on a modified Saturday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

AIR TRAVEL TIPS

The Port Authority strongly advises air travelers to:

Arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours early for international flights.

Pre-book parking at least 24 hours in advance to avoid a drive-up surcharge and guarantee a spot at Newark Liberty, LaGuardia, and JFK.

Use public transit whenever possible, including fare-free LaGuardia Link Q70 buses, AirTrain services, and the MTA’s Long Island Rail Road connections to JFK.

At Newark Liberty, all rental car companies now operate out of the consolidated rental car center at Parking A, connected to Terminals A, B, and C via AirTrain and pedestrian bridges.

JFK AIRPORT ADVISORY

Ongoing construction for JFK’s $19 billion redevelopment is causing roadway detours and delays. Travelers should allow an additional 10-15 minutes of travel time and plan ahead. Key updates include:

Terminal 4: For-hire vehicle pickups have been relocated to the Remote Ride App & Car Services Lot. Free shuttle buses run every 1-2 minutes from the arrivals level.

Terminal 5: Taxi stands have been relocated to the Yellow Parking Garage's ground level, accessible via skywalks and elevators.

Terminals 7 & 8: The ramp from the Van Wyck Expressway is closed. Motorists should follow detour signage to JFK Expressway via Federal Circle.

A free drop-off and pick-up lot is available at AirTrain JFK’s Lefferts Boulevard station, providing an eight-minute train ride to terminals.

PREPARE FOR THE RUSH

Whether traveling by air or road, the Port Authority encourages travelers to plan ahead, check for real-time updates on the agency’s website, and allow extra travel time to ensure a smoother holiday journey.

For more information, visit the Port Authority’s website or follow them on social media for real-time updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.