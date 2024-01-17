'Reckless' Owner Of Princeton Nursing Home That Abruptly Closed Barred From Receiving Medicaid

Princeton Care Center closed suddenly on Sept. 1, 2003, and only notified residents' families that morning — leaving them with just hours to relocate, as first reported by Planet Princeton.

Gail and Ezra Bogner, the owner and administrator of Princeton Care Center, respectively, will be suspended from New Jersey Medicaid, effective March 28, the Office of the State Comptroller said.

“The Bogners’ recklessness, neglect, and incredibly poor judgment caused serious harm and trauma to the residents of Princeton Care Center,” said Kevin Walsh, Acting State Comptroller. “It presents too serious of a risk to allow them to have influence over any other Medicaid-funded nursing homes.”

“The Bogners were entrusted to maintain a safe environment for New Jersey residents and failed to meet this fundamental responsibility,” said Walsh. “We are taking action to protect other Medicaid recipients and the integrity of the New Jersey Medicaid Program.”

The Comptroller said it can suspend and disqualify New Jersey Medicaid providers, including nursing home operators, when they provide poor quality care, commit fraud, and/or take other actions that are harmful to residents or the Medicaid program.

The Medicaid ban is proposed for eight years.

The Bogners indicated they would appeal the disqualification; the Comptroller said.

The suspension will prohibit the Bogners from receiving Medicaid funds or having any involvement in a facility that receives Medicaid funds while the disqualification action is still pending.

Gail Bogner has a minority stake in two other Medicaid-funded New Jersey nursing homes – Fountain View Care Center in Lakewood, and Tallwoods Care Center in Bayville. According to the Comptroller's notice, she has 100 days to divest her ownership. If she does not divest, those facilities would no longer be able to receive any Medicaid funding, the Comptroller said.

