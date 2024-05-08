'Reckless' NJ Doc Sentenced For Defrauding Amtrak Out of $1.3 Million: Feds

Muhammad Mirza had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

In 2021, Mirza was accused of recklessly injecting a hazardous dermal filler into patients seeking breast and penis enhancements — often with extremely harmful results — at dozens of offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

From April 2017 through June 2022, Mirza and his conspirators agreed to engage in a scheme to bill the Amtrak health care plan for fraudulent claims for services that either were never provided or were medically unnecessary, Sellinger said.

Amtrack employees would be recruited in the scheme by being paid to to allow the conspirators to use their patient and insurance information to submit false and fraudulent claims, Sellinger said. Mirza and his conspirators submitted false and fraudulent claims that caused Amtrak losses of more than $1.3 million, Sellinger said.

In 2018, Mirza sued a dozen people over Yelp reviews, some of which said he got Botox out of China. One reviewer called the doctor's practice "horrible dungeon services."

According to his Linkedin page, he is "open to work."

