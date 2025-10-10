Recent HS Graduate Killed In Shooting At Park: New Brunswick PD

At 11:32 p.m.. authorities responded to Pine Street Park and found Fernando Buezo Diaz with sustained gunshot wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Chief Vincent Sabo said.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A fundraiser has been established by Fernando's mother, Karla, to help pay for funeral expenses.

"Fernando was...an exemplary student-athlete who was hardworking, kind, respectful, and full of dreams for the future," Karla wrote. "He brought light, laughter, and love to everyone who knew him. His teachers, friends, and teammates describe him as someone who cared deeply for others and always tried to make the world around him better."

As of Friday, more than $16,000 has been raised.

The shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and there does not appear to be a threat to the public, authorities said.

