Recall Issued For Tyson Chicken Nuggets After Metal Pieces Found

Tyson Foods, Inc. says the fully cooked, breaded, shaped chicken patty products were produced at one facility and shipped to distributors in nine states, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The patties were produced on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The following product is subject to recall"

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

View the product label here.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “P-7211” located on the back of the package.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption, FSIS said, noting that it has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers, adding that consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

