Recall Issued For Popular Cookie Product: Here's What To Know

D. Coluccio & Sons is recalling its 300-gram packages of "Colussi Cantuccini Chocolate Drops" cookies. The affected cookies were sold nationwide in blue bags with UPC code 8002590006020.

The recall applies to the following lot numbers:

3540152 (Best By Date: 15-01-2025)

L354150 (Best By Date: 29-05-2025)

The issue was flagged by the product’s Italian manufacturer, citing a temporary packaging error that omitted almonds from the ingredient label. No illnesses have been reported.

Consumers are urged to check their pantries for these products and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Questions can be directed to D. Coluccio & Sons at 718-436-6700 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET) or via email at customerservice@dcoluccioandsons.com.

