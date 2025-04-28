Recall Issued For Popular Apple Juice Brand Sold In 28 States, Including NJ

The juice was distributed across 28 states and comes in clear, round glass bottles with white metal screw-top lids packaged in four 10-ounce bottles per pack (six packs per case).

The recall was initiated due to concerns that were not detailed in the FDA’s official notice, but the agency classified the situation as a Class II recall, meaning use of the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences.

Product Details

Brand: S. Martinelli & Company Apple Juice

UPC: 0 41244 04102 2

Best By Date: 05DEC2026

Packaging: Clear glass bottles, white metal screw-top lid, 4-pack (10 oz bottles), 6 packs per case

Pallet/Batch Numbers: Multiple batch numbers affected (full list available via the FDA website)

Recall Classification: Class II

Recall Initiation Date: March 18, 2025

Status: Ongoing

The FDA states that approximately 7,234 cases of the product are affected by the recall.

Where Recalled Juice Was Distributed

The product was shipped to retailers in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Consumers who have purchased the recalled juice are urged to check packaging details, including the UPC, best-by date, and batch numbers.

If you believe you have the affected product, the FDA recommends contacting the place of purchase for guidance on returns or disposal.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.