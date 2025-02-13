Recall Issued For Nearly 34K Pounds Of Beef Products

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall by Common Sense Soap, a New Hampshire-based establishment, after determining the beef product was processed , package, and labeled on behalf of Lady May Tallow without federal inspection.

What’s Been Recalled?

The affected beef tallow products were produced between Oct. 16, 2024, and Feb. 6, 2025, and sold nationwide. They include:

24-fl-oz. glass jars labeled “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

2-lb. plastic tubs labeled “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

7.8-8-lb. (1 gal) plastic tubs labeled “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef Original TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

16-lb. plastic tubs labeled “PREMIUM QUALITY GOODS Grass-fed beef TALLOW Lady May ALL NATURAL”

View product labels here.

These products do not bear a USDA inspection mark and were distributed through wholesalers and retail locations nationwide.

Why The Recall?

The issue was discovered when a local health department alerted FSIS to the uninspected product. Investigators determined that the beef tallow was processed by a company that does not have federal authorization to manufacture food products.

While the recalled items were labeled with nutrition facts, FSIS warns that this may have misled consumers into believing the product was inspected and safe for human consumption.

Are There Health Concerns?

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions. However, anyone experiencing symptoms after consuming the product should consult a healthcare provider.

What Should Consumers Do?

Check your pantry. If you have one of these products, do not use it.

Throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Chris McDonald, Owner of Lady May Tallow, at 601-270-7410 or may@ladymaytallow.com.

Food Safety Resources

For additional concerns, contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or file a complaint online at USDA’s complaint system.

