Recall Issued For Ground Beef Products Sold In These States

The alert, issued by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, warns that a batch of Organic Rancher organic ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli, a potentially dangerous bacteria that can cause severe illness.

Although the beef is no longer being sold, officials say consumers may still have the product at home. It was shipped to distributor locations in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland, and later distributed to Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

The alert covers 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of “Organic Rancher organic ground beef 85 percent lean 15 percent fat” with “Use or Freeze By” dates of Thursday, June 19, and Friday, June 20. Each package bears the establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reported illnesses so far. However, E. coli can cause serious symptoms — including dehydration, abdominal cramps, and bloody diarrhea — and may lead to life-threatening complications in young children and older adults.

Officials say the contamination was discovered after the manufacturer reported positive test results from a safety screen.

Consumers who have the beef at home should not eat it. Instead, they should discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

The USDA reminds all consumers to cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, verified with a food thermometer, to ensure harmful bacteria are destroyed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.