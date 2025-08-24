Recall Expands Again To Include More Potentially Radioactive Shrimp

Walmart’s popular Great Value brand to the growing list of products pulled from store shelves over concerns about possible radioactive contamination.

Beaver Street Fisheries, LLC of Jacksonville, Florida, announced a voluntary recall of select lots of Great Value Frozen Raw Shrimp EZ-Peel & Deveined Tail-On 21-25 Per lb, following an advisory from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potential exposure to Cesium-137, a man-made radioactive isotope.

The affected shrimp was distributed in 13 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia — and sold at select Walmart stores between Monday, July 28 and Thursday, Aug. 7.

This latest action comes just days after the FDA first warned consumers about possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart.

The agency’s investigation led to a second, broader recall involving multiple brands — including Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street — distributed by Southwind Foods, LLC across nine states.

The recalls stem from concerns that shrimp processed by an Indonesian supplier, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, may have been exposed to Cesium-137 during shipping or handling.

While the FDA has stated that no product testing positive for the isotope has entered US commerce, the agency is acting out of an abundance of caution due to the potential long-term cancer risk associated with repeated low-dose exposure to radioactive materials

No illnesses have been reported to date, but consumers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled shrimp, identified by UPC 078742133898 and lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1, all with a best by date of 3/15/2027.

Anyone who purchased the affected products should not consume them and should either dispose of the shrimp or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For questions, Beaver Street Fisheries can be reached at +1-904-354-8533 during weekday business hours

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available. Consumers are encouraged to stay informed and follow official guidance to ensure their safety

