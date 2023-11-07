Real Latino Families Wanted For Paid Holiday Ad Filming In NYC

Situation Marketing is looking for a real family that is "fun, energetic and attractive" for a photo and video marketing campaign for a historic New York City landmark.

The family should be a mom, dad, a son and daughter, with the children being school age (middle and high school) and able to engage with exhibits at the location.

"The family will be featured as a local family living in Brooklyn," according to the posting. "They’ve come into the city for a fun weekend together."

All children must have valid work permits and families should submit a current photo of themselves together. The shoot is on Thursday, Nov. 16 and pays $500 per day.

For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.