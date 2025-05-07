Real ID ‘Deadline’ Not So Real? TSA Still Allowing Some To Fly Without It

Beginning Wednesday, May 7, TSA started enforcing the long-postponed REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID-compliant license or federally approved ID to board domestic flights. But social media users and TSA say passengers without one are still being allowed to fly — after undergoing extra screening.

“No REAL ID? Be ready for extra screening,” wrote NewsNation reporter Mills Hayes on X. “You will still be able to fly domestically without it, but screening will take longer. Get to airport early.”

“Turns out today's REAL ID deadline isn't exactly real,” added WBBM reporter Nancy Harty, who reported TSA agents at Chicago’s O’Hare were still allowing passengers through with standard licenses.

Despite those reports, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein said Wednesday that enforcement is going smoothly — and that the agency has plans in place to avoid major disruptions.

“REAL ID enforcement, which began today, has been going very smoothly across the country,” Farbstein said. “It is not impacting security wait times nor is it impacting our security operations.”

“Generally, what is important to know is that TSA no longer accepts driver’s licenses that are not REAL ID compliant. Those who arrive… without an acceptable ID receive a warning… and may be subject to additional screening.”

“The good news is that 81% of passengers already use their REAL ID or other acceptable forms… TSA is enforcing REAL ID in a manner that minimizes the impact to overall operations.”

TSA says travelers without a REAL ID may be directed to a separate area, where they’ll undergo identity verification and possible extra screening. If they cannot be cleared, they will not be allowed to fly.

The New Jersey MVC notes:

"You are not required to get a REAL ID; however, starting May 7, 2025, if you typically use your driver license or non-driver ID (instead of a passport or other form of ID) to fly within the U.S. you probably want a REAL ID.

"Otherwise you will need to use a valid U.S. passport or another federally approved form of identification. The Standard New Jersey driver license can still be used for driving."

Residents without a compliant ID should bring a valid U.S. passport or another federally approved form of ID, such as a DHS Trusted Traveler card or permanent resident card.

Still unsure? Check TSA’s full list here: tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.