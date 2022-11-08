Wildwood 'DooWop Drive-In' Hits Market At Nearly $1M

For a cool million dollars, you can own a drive-in restaurant in Wildwood.

Actually, the restaurant — as well as the one-bedroom apartment upstairs — is listed at $995,000 on LoopNet.

The DooWop drive-in restaurant is only two years old. It's known for its hearty breakfasts and lunch sandwiches. A current special includes Kings Hawaiian rolls and French Toast, with warm syrup and whipped butter.

About 12 percent of the 3,390-square-foot space is leased at 6200 New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood Crest. It features a 1950s decor and theme.

It was once a bait and tackle shop and became a restaurant in 2010 as a Philly cheesesteak shop called Tony Luke’s, NJ Advance Media reported.

