This 160-Acre Sprawling Estate With Horse Barn Is Most Expensive Listing In Monmouth County

Sitting on a sprawling 160 acres with the capacity to develop into an equestrian arena, this Colts Neck estate is jaw-dropping.

The seven-bedroom home is selling for $24.9 million, making it the most expensive property in Monmouth County.

The estate's horse barn features 24 stalls. This world-class farm and estate dedicated to the breeding, sale, and racing of thoroughbreds is centrally located on the Jersey Shore, just one hour from Manhattan.

A grand staircase connects to three levels of the home, in addition to an elevator that services all four floors.

The main level includes a 24-seat formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, lounge and eight-seat bar, great room and conservatory.

The home's lower level hosts a 3,500-bottle wine cellar and tasting room, a 12-seat movie theater, a game room and a fitness center.

At the rear of the main house is a grand pool and spa, summer kitchen, and fully equipped pool house. Adding to the grandeur are formal gardens, two stocked ponds, a courtyard and a six-car garage with staff apartment.

There is a substantial amount of acreage for use as agricultural land or for the installation of a racetrack, polo field, or a dressage/showjumping stadium.

The property is ready for continued use as a commercial equestrian operation and private family compound; alternatively, it could be subdivided for further development, according to its listing agent, Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors.

Click here for more details from the listing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.