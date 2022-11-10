The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report.

The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.

Here are the main takeaways:

You'll need about $3,950 a month if you're hoping for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City any time soon.

The city itself was followed by Hoboken and Jersey City, where rent prices average $2,830 and $2,650, respectively, for the most expensive places to live.

The three most affordable cities were Newark, East Orange, and Bridgeport, CT, where rent averages $1,350, and $1,500, $1,560, respectively.

In the last year, rent increased by about 50 percent in Jersey City, the steepest in the area, and West New York saw rent climb about 47 percent.

Rent went down by 10 percent in Long Branch and three percent in Yonkers, NY.

