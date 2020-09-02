Teresa, Joe Giudice Finalize Divorce, List Morris County Mansion At Nearly $2.5M

Joe and Teresa Giudice have finalized their divorce, Page Six reports hours after announcing their Morris County mansion will soon hit the market.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple split last year after 20 years of marriage.

They raised their girls in the six-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot Montville home, located at 6 Indian Trail.

The house will be listed at $2.499 million, top NJ real estate exec Michelle Pais told Daily Voice (click here for Pais' website).

The property spans four acres and boasts a gourmet kitchen, banquet-sized dining room, private wine cellar, a sweeping Cinderella staircase, master suite with walk-in closets, a heated pool, attached three-car garage and detached two-car garage, Pais said.

Teresa is reportedly "ready to start a new life," as Joe has settled into a new Italian home after being deported.

Check back for photos Wednesday evening.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.