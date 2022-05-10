Contact Us
Sprawling Jersey Shore Villa Going For $17.5 Million (LOOK INSIDE)

Jon Craig
18 Clay Ct.
18 Clay Ct. Photo Credit: Ocean Regional Realtors via Zillow

Looking for a home with eight bedrooms, a boat lift and a riverfront view Why not this $17.5 million mansion in Middletown?

The 17,000-square-foot custom Mediterranean Villa sits on three acres overlooking the Navasink River.

The luxurious home also has seven baths, an attached garage with four spaces, a private pool and a hot tub.

There's a dock for those who wish to venture out on the water, as well as an outdoor kitchen and wood-fired pizza oven.

For more details, click here. 

