'Sopranos' North Caldwell Home Is On The Market: Report

The home where fictional Jersey crime boss Tony Soprano once hung his white bathrobe is up for sale, The New York Times reported Friday.

The 5,600-square-foot house in North Caldwell was featured prominently in HBO's "The Sopranos." The opening credit sequence showed a cigar-chomping Tony making his way westwards from Newark to his leafy suburban estate with a long, winding driveway.

Numerous scenes were filmed there during the show's eight-year run, although many other interior scenes were actually shot on a New York soundstage.

The asking price for the home, owned by builder Victor Recchia and his wife Patti, is $3.4 million -- well above that of similar homes in the area.

But the Recchias say the house has something going for it beyond mere curb appeal. To this day, they told the Times, fans still come by to take pictures.

“I was pulling out of the driveway and I noticed a few fellas on their motorcycles coming down the cul-de-sac,” said Patti Recchia, describing a recent incident.

“So I open my car window just to acknowledge them, and they say, ‘Hi, Mrs. Soprano! We’re not going to mess anything up, just want to take a couple photos.’”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.